Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

MASTER ON MAIN PLUS TWO BEDROOMS UP AND GIANT BONUS ROOM UP WITH NEW CARPET. EXCELLENT MOVE IN CONDITION - WITH UPDATED MASTER BATH WITH SEP/TUB SHOWER, MOST LIGHT FIXTURES NEW AND BATHROOM FIXTURES TOO. PRIVATE BACK YARD. EXTRA STORAGE OFF BONUS ROOM. ENTIRE INTERIOR INCLUDING CEILINGS JUST PAINTED, NEW CEILING FANS TOO. NEW DRIVEWAY WITHIN THE NEXT TWO WEEKS AND THEN IT'S AVAILABLE FOR LEASE. SORRY, NO PETS.