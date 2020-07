Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in Marietta. This home features laminate & tile flooring.



Stainless steel appliance package includes:

Refrigerator,Electric Stove,Microwave.



Other Features:

Gas water heater & Central cooling. Washer & Dryer hookups in closet. Gas burning fireplace.



Pets Welcome!



