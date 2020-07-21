3222 Deer Valley Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Beautiful Home in the Perfect Community! - Property Id: 12372



Welcome SPRING ~ it's just around the corner so you know this home will not last long! Free AMAZON gift card for $100.00 for qualifying and signing the lease before March 1, 2020. We are online and waiting for you to take advantage of this beautiful home waiting for you! Call for details and let us help you qualify, sign a lease, and move in just in time for Spring! And everything can be done from the comfort of your office or home. Want to be able to hop on Hwy. 41 or Interstate 75 but live in the midst of a peaceful neighborhood with manicured lawns and quiet streets! We've got you covered! Step into this beautiful home with a fenced in backyard - landscaped to entice you to live outside, grill a steak or hamburger and enjoy the great outdoors! Take advantage of this beauty ~ to get your jump start on moving into this beautiful community!

Cobb County Schools

Picketts Mill Elementary

Durham Middle

Allatoona High School

No Pets Allowed



