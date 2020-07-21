All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:52 AM

3222 Deer Valley Drive

3222 Deer Valley Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3222 Deer Valley Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30101

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Beautiful Home in the Perfect Community! - Property Id: 12372

Welcome SPRING ~ it's just around the corner so you know this home will not last long! Free AMAZON gift card for $100.00 for qualifying and signing the lease before March 1, 2020. We are online and waiting for you to take advantage of this beautiful home waiting for you! Call for details and let us help you qualify, sign a lease, and move in just in time for Spring! And everything can be done from the comfort of your office or home. Want to be able to hop on Hwy. 41 or Interstate 75 but live in the midst of a peaceful neighborhood with manicured lawns and quiet streets! We've got you covered! Step into this beautiful home with a fenced in backyard - landscaped to entice you to live outside, grill a steak or hamburger and enjoy the great outdoors! Take advantage of this beauty ~ to get your jump start on moving into this beautiful community!
Cobb County Schools
Picketts Mill Elementary
Durham Middle
Allatoona High School
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12372
Property Id 12372

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5488916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 Deer Valley Drive have any available units?
3222 Deer Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3222 Deer Valley Drive have?
Some of 3222 Deer Valley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3222 Deer Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3222 Deer Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 Deer Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3222 Deer Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3222 Deer Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 3222 Deer Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3222 Deer Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 Deer Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 Deer Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 3222 Deer Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3222 Deer Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 3222 Deer Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 Deer Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3222 Deer Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3222 Deer Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3222 Deer Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
