2985 Maple Springs Court

Amenities
Stunning Home! Beautifully maintained home sits on a large wooded lot at the end of a cul-de-sac! Come and drive up your long driveway with plenty of parking space. Perfect flat back yard for dogs and kids. Carlyle Estates is a small community of 26 homes. Walking distance to Elementary School. Two-Story Family Room. Open floor plan with lots of windows! Hardwood floors, Master on the Main, and Bonus room on main level is perfect for an office or play room. 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2 bedrooms share a Jack/Jill Bath each w/ own sink and 3rd bedroom has its own bath.