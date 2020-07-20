2985 Maple Springs Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning Home! Beautifully maintained home sits on a large wooded lot at the end of a cul-de-sac! Come and drive up your long driveway with plenty of parking space. Perfect flat back yard for dogs and kids. Carlyle Estates is a small community of 26 homes. Walking distance to Elementary School. Two-Story Family Room. Open floor plan with lots of windows! Hardwood floors, Master on the Main, and Bonus room on main level is perfect for an office or play room. 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2 bedrooms share a Jack/Jill Bath each w/ own sink and 3rd bedroom has its own bath.