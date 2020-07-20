All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

2985 Maple Springs Court

2985 Maple Springs Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2985 Maple Springs Ct, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning Home! Beautifully maintained home sits on a large wooded lot at the end of a cul-de-sac! Come and drive up your long driveway with plenty of parking space. Perfect flat back yard for dogs and kids. Carlyle Estates is a small community of 26 homes. Walking distance to Elementary School. Two-Story Family Room. Open floor plan with lots of windows! Hardwood floors, Master on the Main, and Bonus room on main level is perfect for an office or play room. 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2 bedrooms share a Jack/Jill Bath each w/ own sink and 3rd bedroom has its own bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 Maple Springs Court have any available units?
2985 Maple Springs Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2985 Maple Springs Court have?
Some of 2985 Maple Springs Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 Maple Springs Court currently offering any rent specials?
2985 Maple Springs Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 Maple Springs Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2985 Maple Springs Court is pet friendly.
Does 2985 Maple Springs Court offer parking?
Yes, 2985 Maple Springs Court offers parking.
Does 2985 Maple Springs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2985 Maple Springs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 Maple Springs Court have a pool?
No, 2985 Maple Springs Court does not have a pool.
Does 2985 Maple Springs Court have accessible units?
No, 2985 Maple Springs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 Maple Springs Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2985 Maple Springs Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2985 Maple Springs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2985 Maple Springs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
