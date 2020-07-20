All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

2874 COUNTRY Lane NW

2874 Country Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2874 Country Lane, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Well maintained and very clean home on level lot with large, grassy, fenced backyard. Patio for grilling and chilling. Open floor plan, stone fireplace in family room. Dining room and breakfast bar/island. Additional, large living space downstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs. Freshly painted and carpets cleaned. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Spacious one car garage. Extra parking pad on the side. Quiet, one street neighborhood. Backs up to private home on 12 acres. Owner pays for yard maintenance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW have any available units?
2874 COUNTRY Lane NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW have?
Some of 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
2874 COUNTRY Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW offers parking.
Does 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW have a pool?
No, 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2874 COUNTRY Lane NW does not have units with air conditioning.
