2874 COUNTRY Lane NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Well maintained and very clean home on level lot with large, grassy, fenced backyard. Patio for grilling and chilling. Open floor plan, stone fireplace in family room. Dining room and breakfast bar/island. Additional, large living space downstairs. Three bedrooms upstairs. Freshly painted and carpets cleaned. Washer, dryer and refrigerator included. Spacious one car garage. Extra parking pad on the side. Quiet, one street neighborhood. Backs up to private home on 12 acres. Owner pays for yard maintenance!