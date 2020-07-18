All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:00 PM

2871 Carnegie Way SW

2871 Carnegie Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2871 Carnegie Way Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
All Utilities Included!!! Newly refurbished basement featuring 2 bedrooms, living room and dining area, full kitchen, laundry room and standing shower bathroom. The peaceful yet chic and modern retreat has the following amenities: Fully furnished, Utilities including cable and high-speed wifi included
Plenty of storage (5 closets), 50" TV in the living room, Individual HVAC units in each room to control temperature separately, Off street parking. private entrance, Access to hot tub on our property and community swimming pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2871 Carnegie Way SW have any available units?
2871 Carnegie Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2871 Carnegie Way SW have?
Some of 2871 Carnegie Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2871 Carnegie Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
2871 Carnegie Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2871 Carnegie Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 2871 Carnegie Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2871 Carnegie Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 2871 Carnegie Way SW offers parking.
Does 2871 Carnegie Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2871 Carnegie Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2871 Carnegie Way SW have a pool?
Yes, 2871 Carnegie Way SW has a pool.
Does 2871 Carnegie Way SW have accessible units?
No, 2871 Carnegie Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2871 Carnegie Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2871 Carnegie Way SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 2871 Carnegie Way SW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2871 Carnegie Way SW has units with air conditioning.
