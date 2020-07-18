2871 Carnegie Way SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

All Utilities Included!!! Newly refurbished basement featuring 2 bedrooms, living room and dining area, full kitchen, laundry room and standing shower bathroom. The peaceful yet chic and modern retreat has the following amenities: Fully furnished, Utilities including cable and high-speed wifi included

Plenty of storage (5 closets), 50" TV in the living room, Individual HVAC units in each room to control temperature separately, Off street parking. private entrance, Access to hot tub on our property and community swimming pool