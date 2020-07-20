2412 Steinbeck Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This home is the perfect layout for family & entertaining featuring flexibility & an abundance of space. The kitchen has a large center island, ss appliances, under cabinet lighting and is open the family room complete with a cozy fireplace. The main level also features a study with French doors. The luxurious owners suite has a large walk in closet & beautiful master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Large 2nd floor laundry room. 3 additional spacious bedrooms up. Energy saving Nest thermostats. Surround sound w/sub-woofer and external speakers.