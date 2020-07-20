All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated May 8 2019 at 5:54 AM

2412 Steinbeck Ln

2412 Steinbeck Ln NW · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Steinbeck Ln NW, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is the perfect layout for family & entertaining featuring flexibility & an abundance of space. The kitchen has a large center island, ss appliances, under cabinet lighting and is open the family room complete with a cozy fireplace. The main level also features a study with French doors. The luxurious owners suite has a large walk in closet & beautiful master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Large 2nd floor laundry room. 3 additional spacious bedrooms up. Energy saving Nest thermostats. Surround sound w/sub-woofer and external speakers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Steinbeck Ln have any available units?
2412 Steinbeck Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2412 Steinbeck Ln have?
Some of 2412 Steinbeck Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Steinbeck Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Steinbeck Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Steinbeck Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Steinbeck Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 2412 Steinbeck Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Steinbeck Ln offers parking.
Does 2412 Steinbeck Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Steinbeck Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Steinbeck Ln have a pool?
No, 2412 Steinbeck Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Steinbeck Ln have accessible units?
No, 2412 Steinbeck Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Steinbeck Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Steinbeck Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Steinbeck Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Steinbeck Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
