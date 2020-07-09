All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 217 Cavendar Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
217 Cavendar Way
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

217 Cavendar Way

217 Cavendar Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

217 Cavendar Way, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Available early June. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, king sized vaulted master, master bath with garden tub, separate shower, upstairs laundry, upgraded appliances. Club house and community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Cavendar Way have any available units?
217 Cavendar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 217 Cavendar Way have?
Some of 217 Cavendar Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Cavendar Way currently offering any rent specials?
217 Cavendar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Cavendar Way pet-friendly?
No, 217 Cavendar Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 217 Cavendar Way offer parking?
Yes, 217 Cavendar Way offers parking.
Does 217 Cavendar Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Cavendar Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Cavendar Way have a pool?
Yes, 217 Cavendar Way has a pool.
Does 217 Cavendar Way have accessible units?
No, 217 Cavendar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Cavendar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Cavendar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Cavendar Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 217 Cavendar Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Marketplace Vista
1486 Terrell Mill Road Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30067
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Gardens of East Cobb
2850 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW
Austell, GA 30106
Element 41
991 Wylie Road
Marietta, GA 30067

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College