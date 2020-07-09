Available early June. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage, king sized vaulted master, master bath with garden tub, separate shower, upstairs laundry, upgraded appliances. Club house and community pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 Cavendar Way have any available units?
217 Cavendar Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 217 Cavendar Way have?
Some of 217 Cavendar Way's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Cavendar Way currently offering any rent specials?
217 Cavendar Way is not currently offering any rent specials.