All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW

1960 Mceachern Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1960 Mceachern Manor Drive, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
This home has so much charm and features a rocking chair porch that overlooks ample green space. There are 4 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Fresh paint, fresh carpet, and hardwood floors thru-out. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large formal living room, dining room & a separate family room with fireplace. Outside Enjoy living with a large deck, leveled backyard, outside dog run or gardening area. The basement has a partial unfinished room that is good for storage. Close to I-75, 285, shopping, dining & entertainment. Top schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW have any available units?
1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW have?
Some of 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW currently offering any rent specials?
1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW is pet friendly.
Does 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW offer parking?
Yes, 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW offers parking.
Does 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW have a pool?
No, 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW does not have a pool.
Does 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW have accessible units?
No, 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Riverstone at Powers Ferry
899 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College