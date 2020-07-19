1960 McEachern Manor Drive SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

This home has so much charm and features a rocking chair porch that overlooks ample green space. There are 4 large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Fresh paint, fresh carpet, and hardwood floors thru-out. Large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a large formal living room, dining room & a separate family room with fireplace. Outside Enjoy living with a large deck, leveled backyard, outside dog run or gardening area. The basement has a partial unfinished room that is good for storage. Close to I-75, 285, shopping, dining & entertainment. Top schools!