Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rental in JACKSONS CREEK now available! GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF EAST COBB! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathoom TRADITIONAL with POOL! Updated kitchen with SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE, BREAKFAST ROOM + MORE! family room with FIREPLACE. Spacious Master. Master bath with SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER, DOUBLE VANITY, + WALK IN CLOSETS! UPSTAIRS BONUS ROOM! FENCED BACKYARD! Did we mention the WONDERFUL EAST COBB SCHOOLS? TIMBER RIDGE ELEMENTARY, DICKERSON MIDDLE, & WALTON HIGH!