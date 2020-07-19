All apartments in Cobb County
1671 Johnston Trail Northwest
1671 Johnston Trail Northwest

1671 Johnston Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1671 Johnston Trail, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Don't miss out on this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Kennesaw. New flooring and stainless steel appliances. Large bonus room downstairs with a large laundry room with additional storage. Large private fenced back yard. Pet friendly with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Home is available for immediate move in.

Application fee is $75, administration fee $250, 1 month security deposit is due upon approval of application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest have any available units?
1671 Johnston Trail Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest have?
Some of 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1671 Johnston Trail Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest offer parking?
No, 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest have a pool?
No, 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1671 Johnston Trail Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
