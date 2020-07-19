1671 Johnston Trail Northwest

Amenities

Don't miss out on this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Kennesaw. New flooring and stainless steel appliances. Large bonus room downstairs with a large laundry room with additional storage. Large private fenced back yard. Pet friendly with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Home is available for immediate move in.



Application fee is $75, administration fee $250, 1 month security deposit is due upon approval of application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,425, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,425, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

