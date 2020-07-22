160 Dickson Road

Amenities

This fully renovated brick home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Amenities include:

fenced back yard

hardwood floors

custom kitchen cabinets

large bedrooms.



FOR VIEWINGS:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



rently.com/properties/475398?source=marketing



Located in a hot Marietta area, this home also has a 1 car garage.

Qualifying is EASY! Must have a stable source of income, no evictions within the last 3 years and Bad Credit or No Credit is NO PROBLEM.



At this time we are not accepting section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.