Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

160 Dickson Road

160 Dickson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

160 Dickson Rd, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
garage
This fully renovated brick home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Amenities include:
fenced back yard
hardwood floors
custom kitchen cabinets
large bedrooms.

FOR VIEWINGS:
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

rently.com/properties/475398?source=marketing

Located in a hot Marietta area, this home also has a 1 car garage.
Qualifying is EASY! Must have a stable source of income, no evictions within the last 3 years and Bad Credit or No Credit is NO PROBLEM.

At this time we are not accepting section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Dickson Road have any available units?
160 Dickson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 160 Dickson Road currently offering any rent specials?
160 Dickson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Dickson Road pet-friendly?
No, 160 Dickson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 160 Dickson Road offer parking?
Yes, 160 Dickson Road offers parking.
Does 160 Dickson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Dickson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Dickson Road have a pool?
No, 160 Dickson Road does not have a pool.
Does 160 Dickson Road have accessible units?
No, 160 Dickson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Dickson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Dickson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Dickson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Dickson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
