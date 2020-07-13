1154 Reading Drive NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Large home recently refurbished. Interior boasts new baths, kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter-tops, cherry hardwood floors, freshly carpeted and painted. Exterior has been repainted and new roof with new soffits, gutters with gutter shields installed. Front yard has been professionally landscaped and new entry stairs, porch and front door added. Family friendly neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping and convenient to I-75. Home is also available for rent at

$1675 per month.