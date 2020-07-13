All apartments in Cobb County
1154 Reading Drive NW
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:42 PM

1154 Reading Drive NW

1154 Reading Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1154 Reading Drive, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large home recently refurbished. Interior boasts new baths, kitchen with new cabinets and granite counter-tops, cherry hardwood floors, freshly carpeted and painted. Exterior has been repainted and new roof with new soffits, gutters with gutter shields installed. Front yard has been professionally landscaped and new entry stairs, porch and front door added. Family friendly neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping and convenient to I-75. Home is also available for rent at
$1675 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 Reading Drive NW have any available units?
1154 Reading Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 1154 Reading Drive NW have?
Some of 1154 Reading Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 Reading Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
1154 Reading Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 Reading Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 1154 Reading Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 1154 Reading Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 1154 Reading Drive NW offers parking.
Does 1154 Reading Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 Reading Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 Reading Drive NW have a pool?
No, 1154 Reading Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 1154 Reading Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 1154 Reading Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 Reading Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154 Reading Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1154 Reading Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1154 Reading Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
