All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 9026 Snipe Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
9026 Snipe Ln
Last updated July 19 2019 at 11:20 PM

9026 Snipe Ln

9026 Snipe Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9026 Snipe Lane, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Split level with large Living Room with vaulted ceiling and fans looks out to the full size deck and grill area. An eat in Kitchen attaches and features a Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Trash Compactor. Up the short stair case the hall leads to a bath on the right with Ceramic Tile shower and oversize sink and vanity. The hall bath services 2 oversize bedrooms. The Master Bedroom includes a Full Bath with shower and walk in closet. Below the Living Room a Partial Basement with Fireplace features a 4th bedroom and Laundry area. French Doors provide access to the wooded back yard. Easy access to Interstate 75 exit 222, shopping, churches and restaurants. Hurry and see! It wont last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9026 Snipe Ln have any available units?
9026 Snipe Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 9026 Snipe Ln have?
Some of 9026 Snipe Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9026 Snipe Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9026 Snipe Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9026 Snipe Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9026 Snipe Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 9026 Snipe Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9026 Snipe Ln offers parking.
Does 9026 Snipe Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9026 Snipe Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9026 Snipe Ln have a pool?
No, 9026 Snipe Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9026 Snipe Ln have accessible units?
No, 9026 Snipe Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9026 Snipe Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9026 Snipe Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9026 Snipe Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9026 Snipe Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College