9026 Snipe Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Split level with large Living Room with vaulted ceiling and fans looks out to the full size deck and grill area. An eat in Kitchen attaches and features a Refrigerator, Electric Stove, Dishwasher and Trash Compactor. Up the short stair case the hall leads to a bath on the right with Ceramic Tile shower and oversize sink and vanity. The hall bath services 2 oversize bedrooms. The Master Bedroom includes a Full Bath with shower and walk in closet. Below the Living Room a Partial Basement with Fireplace features a 4th bedroom and Laundry area. French Doors provide access to the wooded back yard. Easy access to Interstate 75 exit 222, shopping, churches and restaurants. Hurry and see! It wont last long.