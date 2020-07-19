8895 Raven Drive

Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***
Cute 4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Split Level In Jonesboro features Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Area And Step-down Into large Dining Area. Large Wooded Backyard. This Is A Must See And It Will Not Last Long! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Subdivision: Country Lane
Schools
Elementary: Kemp-Clayton
Middle: Pointe South
High: Mundy's Mill
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1975
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1080
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.