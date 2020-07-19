All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:54 PM

8895 Raven Drive

8895 Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8895 Raven Drive, Clayton County, GA 30238

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***
Cute 4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Split Level In Jonesboro features Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Breakfast Area And Step-down Into large Dining Area. Large Wooded Backyard. This Is A Must See And It Will Not Last Long! Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Subdivision: Country Lane
Schools
Elementary: Kemp-Clayton
Middle: Pointe South
High: Mundy's Mill

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1975

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1080
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8895 Raven Drive have any available units?
8895 Raven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 8895 Raven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8895 Raven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8895 Raven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8895 Raven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 8895 Raven Drive offer parking?
No, 8895 Raven Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8895 Raven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8895 Raven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8895 Raven Drive have a pool?
No, 8895 Raven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8895 Raven Drive have accessible units?
No, 8895 Raven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8895 Raven Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8895 Raven Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8895 Raven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8895 Raven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
