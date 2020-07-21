All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7996 Amazon Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7996 Amazon Court
Last updated March 20 2020 at 9:00 PM

7996 Amazon Court

7996 Amazon Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7996 Amazon Court, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One Month free rent if move in by 3/31 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month lease minimum.

Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home featuring a lovely front yard. Large sunlit windows. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a chefs kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.

Visit www.goalproperties.com today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7996 Amazon Court have any available units?
7996 Amazon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 7996 Amazon Court currently offering any rent specials?
7996 Amazon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7996 Amazon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7996 Amazon Court is pet friendly.
Does 7996 Amazon Court offer parking?
No, 7996 Amazon Court does not offer parking.
Does 7996 Amazon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7996 Amazon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7996 Amazon Court have a pool?
No, 7996 Amazon Court does not have a pool.
Does 7996 Amazon Court have accessible units?
No, 7996 Amazon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7996 Amazon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7996 Amazon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7996 Amazon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7996 Amazon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College