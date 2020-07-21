7996 Amazon Court

Amenities
One Month free rent if move in by 3/31 (applied to first full months rent). 14 month lease minimum.
Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home featuring a lovely front yard. Large sunlit windows. Home features a spacious open floorplan, a chefs kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space, with all updated appliances. Large bedrooms with walk in closets and a large outdoor area great for entertaining complete this home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.