Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7641 Garnet Drive

7641 Garnet Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7641 Garnet Drive, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7641 Garnet Drive have any available units?
7641 Garnet Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 7641 Garnet Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7641 Garnet Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7641 Garnet Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7641 Garnet Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7641 Garnet Drive offer parking?
No, 7641 Garnet Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7641 Garnet Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7641 Garnet Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7641 Garnet Drive have a pool?
No, 7641 Garnet Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7641 Garnet Drive have accessible units?
No, 7641 Garnet Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7641 Garnet Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7641 Garnet Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7641 Garnet Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7641 Garnet Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
