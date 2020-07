Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

There is no place like home! - Delightful 3 bedroom home with large family room and massive basement bonus room that could easily be used as a 4th bedroom! Spacious fenced back yard. Come by and take a look. WE ARE ACCEPTING HOUSING VOUCHERS at this time. The successful candidate shall:



1. Have gross (before deductions) group or family income in excess of $45,000 annually

2. NO EVICTIONS EVER!

3. Great references from all landlords.



(RLNE3688255)