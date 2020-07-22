All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 7232 April Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
7232 April Ct
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

7232 April Ct

7232 April Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7232 April Court, Clayton County, GA 30260

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ready for Move In on Dec 15th. Large living room with fireplace, fully equipped open style kitchen, separate dining area, master bathroom with ensuite bathroom, washer/dryer connections, single car garage. Convenient to schools, shopping, and interstates. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME All occupants 18 and older must apply IN OFFICE with $65 Non Refundable Application fee and provide Photo Id, SS Card, 3 most recent pay stubs, 3 months bank statements. Prefer 2 years with current employer & Evictions must be 3 yrs or older. Credit, background and rental history checks. NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7232 April Ct have any available units?
7232 April Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 7232 April Ct have?
Some of 7232 April Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7232 April Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7232 April Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7232 April Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7232 April Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 7232 April Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7232 April Ct offers parking.
Does 7232 April Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7232 April Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7232 April Ct have a pool?
No, 7232 April Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7232 April Ct have accessible units?
No, 7232 April Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7232 April Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7232 April Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7232 April Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7232 April Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College