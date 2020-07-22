7232 April Ct

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for Move In on Dec 15th. Large living room with fireplace, fully equipped open style kitchen, separate dining area, master bathroom with ensuite bathroom, washer/dryer connections, single car garage. Convenient to schools, shopping, and interstates. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME All occupants 18 and older must apply IN OFFICE with $65 Non Refundable Application fee and provide Photo Id, SS Card, 3 most recent pay stubs, 3 months bank statements. Prefer 2 years with current employer & Evictions must be 3 yrs or older. Credit, background and rental history checks. NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount.