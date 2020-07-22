7232 April Ct

Amenities
Ready for Move In on Dec 15th. Large living room with fireplace, fully equipped open style kitchen, separate dining area, master bathroom with ensuite bathroom, washer/dryer connections, single car garage. Convenient to schools, shopping, and interstates. RENTER'S INSURANCE REQUIRED. TO QUALIFY FOR THIS HOME All occupants 18 and older must apply IN OFFICE with $65 Non Refundable Application fee and provide Photo Id, SS Card, 3 most recent pay stubs, 3 months bank statements. Prefer 2 years with current employer & Evictions must be 3 yrs or older. Credit, background and rental history checks. NET income (Not Gross) should be AT LEAST 2.7 times the rental amount.