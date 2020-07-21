6644 Bent Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Adorable Adorable 3 BR 1 BA ranch with cute covered porch, located in quiet neighborhood. Move-in ready with sunny eat-in kitchen with white cabinets and black appliances and large breakfast or dining area. Spacious living room great for gatherings. The converted garage makes a great additional room. A large backyard with deck for backyard fun completes this home. Self show today. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Mount Zion High School

Middle School: Rex Mill Middle School

Elementary School: Roberta T. Smith Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.