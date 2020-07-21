All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:30 PM

6644 Bent Creek Drive

6644 Bent Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6644 Bent Creek Drive, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Adorable Adorable 3 BR 1 BA ranch with cute covered porch, located in quiet neighborhood. Move-in ready with sunny eat-in kitchen with white cabinets and black appliances and large breakfast or dining area. Spacious living room great for gatherings. The converted garage makes a great additional room. A large backyard with deck for backyard fun completes this home. Self show today. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Mount Zion High School
Middle School: Rex Mill Middle School
Elementary School: Roberta T. Smith Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6644 Bent Creek Drive have any available units?
6644 Bent Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 6644 Bent Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6644 Bent Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6644 Bent Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6644 Bent Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6644 Bent Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6644 Bent Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6644 Bent Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6644 Bent Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6644 Bent Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6644 Bent Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6644 Bent Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6644 Bent Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6644 Bent Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6644 Bent Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6644 Bent Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6644 Bent Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
