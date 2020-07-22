All apartments in Clayton County
Clayton County, GA
6451 Carolyn Court
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:12 PM

6451 Carolyn Court

6451 Carolyn Court · No Longer Available
Location

6451 Carolyn Court, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Newly renovated ranch home available: 3BR/2 BA home is located on a quiet culdesac in Rex convenient to I-675. Home has a separate dining room, den and living room. New windows, doors, paint and ceiling fans throughout. Floors are refinished hardwood in all rooms except kitchen and bathrooms which have new vinyl flooring. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. Large yard with shade in the front and a fenced back yard. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).

Rent is $1,095.00. Security deposit is $1,095.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application fee of $45.00 for each application. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com). Submit application at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com

Square Feet: 1,523 Built: 1973

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6451 Carolyn Court have any available units?
6451 Carolyn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 6451 Carolyn Court have?
Some of 6451 Carolyn Court's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6451 Carolyn Court currently offering any rent specials?
6451 Carolyn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6451 Carolyn Court pet-friendly?
No, 6451 Carolyn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 6451 Carolyn Court offer parking?
Yes, 6451 Carolyn Court offers parking.
Does 6451 Carolyn Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6451 Carolyn Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6451 Carolyn Court have a pool?
No, 6451 Carolyn Court does not have a pool.
Does 6451 Carolyn Court have accessible units?
No, 6451 Carolyn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6451 Carolyn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6451 Carolyn Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6451 Carolyn Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6451 Carolyn Court has units with air conditioning.
