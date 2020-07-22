6451 Carolyn Court

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Newly renovated ranch home available: 3BR/2 BA home is located on a quiet culdesac in Rex convenient to I-675. Home has a separate dining room, den and living room. New windows, doors, paint and ceiling fans throughout. Floors are refinished hardwood in all rooms except kitchen and bathrooms which have new vinyl flooring. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, stove/oven and dishwasher. Large yard with shade in the front and a fenced back yard. We have adopted a no-pet policy. Available immediately. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm (lockbox on door powered by Rently).



Rent is $1,095.00. Security deposit is $1,095.00. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application fee of $45.00 for each application. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com). Submit application at our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com



Square Feet: 1,523 Built: 1973