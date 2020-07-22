Rent Calculator
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6367 Skyline Drive
6367 Skyline Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6367 Skyline Dr, Clayton County, GA 30273
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Style Home with a big kitchen and dining area. Spacious Living area with no dinning room. 2 car garage and a Beautifull big and open back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6367 Skyline Drive have any available units?
6367 Skyline Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clayton County, GA
.
What amenities does 6367 Skyline Drive have?
Some of 6367 Skyline Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6367 Skyline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6367 Skyline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6367 Skyline Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6367 Skyline Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Clayton County
.
Does 6367 Skyline Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6367 Skyline Drive offers parking.
Does 6367 Skyline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6367 Skyline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6367 Skyline Drive have a pool?
No, 6367 Skyline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6367 Skyline Drive have accessible units?
No, 6367 Skyline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6367 Skyline Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6367 Skyline Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6367 Skyline Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6367 Skyline Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
