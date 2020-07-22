6076 Camden Forrest Cv

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Check out this nice rental. Unique 2BR/2.5BA End Unit Town Home with Beautiful Hardwood Floors thruout the Main. Home Features an Open Floor Plan w/Living Room and Dining Room combo. It has a lot of natural light and a open kitchen with nice appliances. The 2 bedrooms are upstairs and each have their own bathroom. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant verify school. Renters insurance required. Easy access to airport, restaurants, and shopping!! Don't delay! See this one today! Available now.