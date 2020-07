Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Executive Rental! This 2 bedroom 2 bath home can be rented fully furnished with cable including movie channels, high speed internet plus laundry and cleaning service. Owner is looking for long term tenant that will enjoy the high end furnishings and decorative flair of this beautiful home. No Pets allowed. Renter's Insurance required. Deposit is $2,000 and Admin Fee is $500.