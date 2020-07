Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. Lovely 3BR 2BA home has an airy family room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace! Enjoy a spacious eat-in kitchen with a large bay window for lots of light and room for everyone at the breakfast table. Enjoy garage parking and nice home close to all. Hurry our properties are going fast, apply today! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



Neighborhood: unknown

High school: Morrow High School

Middle school: Adamson Middle School

Elementary school: East Clayton Elementary School



