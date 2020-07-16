All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5768 Pecan Grove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5768 Pecan Grove
Last updated April 17 2020 at 4:19 PM

5768 Pecan Grove

5768 Pecan Grove · (678) 223-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5768 Pecan Grove, Clayton County, GA 30294

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5768 Pecan Grove have any available units?
5768 Pecan Grove has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5768 Pecan Grove currently offering any rent specials?
5768 Pecan Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5768 Pecan Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5768 Pecan Grove is pet friendly.
Does 5768 Pecan Grove offer parking?
No, 5768 Pecan Grove does not offer parking.
Does 5768 Pecan Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5768 Pecan Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5768 Pecan Grove have a pool?
No, 5768 Pecan Grove does not have a pool.
Does 5768 Pecan Grove have accessible units?
No, 5768 Pecan Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 5768 Pecan Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5768 Pecan Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5768 Pecan Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 5768 Pecan Grove does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5768 Pecan Grove?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd
Riverdale, GA 30274
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity