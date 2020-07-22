5660 Rex Mill

Amenities
Beautiful 1 story ranch style home on a wooded lot waiting for you and your family to enjoy! Change your lifestyle with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that offers plenty of living space. Close to Rex Community Center and major interstates, this home offers wood flooring and a family room with fireplace, formal dining and living room, washer and dryer, and a fully equipped kitchen. Master bedroom and master bath waiting for you to relax in. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom with separate shower and tub, This home won't last long call to schedule a showing today.