Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:45 AM

5660 Rex Mill

5660 Rex Mill Creek · No Longer Available
Location

5660 Rex Mill Creek, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 story ranch style home on a wooded lot waiting for you and your family to enjoy! Change your lifestyle with this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that offers plenty of living space. Close to Rex Community Center and major interstates, this home offers wood flooring and a family room with fireplace, formal dining and living room, washer and dryer, and a fully equipped kitchen. Master bedroom and master bath waiting for you to relax in. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bathroom with separate shower and tub, This home won't last long call to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5660 Rex Mill have any available units?
5660 Rex Mill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
What amenities does 5660 Rex Mill have?
Some of 5660 Rex Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5660 Rex Mill currently offering any rent specials?
5660 Rex Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5660 Rex Mill pet-friendly?
No, 5660 Rex Mill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5660 Rex Mill offer parking?
Yes, 5660 Rex Mill offers parking.
Does 5660 Rex Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5660 Rex Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5660 Rex Mill have a pool?
No, 5660 Rex Mill does not have a pool.
Does 5660 Rex Mill have accessible units?
No, 5660 Rex Mill does not have accessible units.
Does 5660 Rex Mill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5660 Rex Mill has units with dishwashers.
Does 5660 Rex Mill have units with air conditioning?
No, 5660 Rex Mill does not have units with air conditioning.
