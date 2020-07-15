All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5626 Norman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
5626 Norman Court
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:27 PM

5626 Norman Court

5626 Norman Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5626 Norman Place, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location - easy access to I-285. Nicely refurbished home with dark LVT flooring that looks like natural wood. Eat in kitchen. Nice backyard.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We do not list on Craigslist, letgo.com or SocialServe. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,290, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,290, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Norman Court have any available units?
5626 Norman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5626 Norman Court currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Norman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Norman Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5626 Norman Court is pet friendly.
Does 5626 Norman Court offer parking?
No, 5626 Norman Court does not offer parking.
Does 5626 Norman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 Norman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Norman Court have a pool?
No, 5626 Norman Court does not have a pool.
Does 5626 Norman Court have accessible units?
No, 5626 Norman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Norman Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 Norman Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5626 Norman Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5626 Norman Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30349
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30260
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr
Jonesboro, GA 30236

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College