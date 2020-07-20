All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 5320 Brentwood Road.
Last updated May 7 2019 at 12:11 AM

5320 Brentwood Road

5320 Brentwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5320 Brentwood Road, Clayton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Gorgeous 1-level 3BR 2 BA home offers cabinets galore in Black and White styled kitchen, hardwoods throughout, Walk-in Closet in Master, oversized LR, and huge open back porch for relaxing. Hurry - this won't last!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information.
Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision.NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1983

Lease Terms: 12 Months
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Brentwood Road have any available units?
5320 Brentwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 5320 Brentwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Brentwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Brentwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Brentwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 5320 Brentwood Road offer parking?
No, 5320 Brentwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Brentwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Brentwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Brentwood Road have a pool?
No, 5320 Brentwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Brentwood Road have accessible units?
No, 5320 Brentwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Brentwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Brentwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Brentwood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5320 Brentwood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
