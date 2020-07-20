5320 Brentwood Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

***Ask About Move In Specials*** Gorgeous 1-level 3BR 2 BA home offers cabinets galore in Black and White styled kitchen, hardwoods throughout, Walk-in Closet in Master, oversized LR, and huge open back porch for relaxing. Hurry - this won't last!

Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision.NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1983



Lease Terms: 12 Months

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.