3662 Bristol Overlook

Welcome Home! This adorable Ranch Style home features 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, Bright and open spaces! New flooring and fresh paint throughout ,Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings, Galley style eat -in kitchen with all appliances, Spacious master with trey ceiling and walk-in closet

Master bath has garden tub. Two additional bedrooms and full bath finish out this wonderful home with fenced in yard. It's Close to shopping, dining and more.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.