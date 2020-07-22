All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3662 Bristol Overlook

3662 Bristol Overlook · No Longer Available
Location

3662 Bristol Overlook, Clayton County, GA 30273

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! This adorable Ranch Style home features 3 Bedroom/2 Bath, Bright and open spaces! New flooring and fresh paint throughout ,Gorgeous living room with vaulted ceilings, Galley style eat -in kitchen with all appliances, Spacious master with trey ceiling and walk-in closet
Master bath has garden tub. Two additional bedrooms and full bath finish out this wonderful home with fenced in yard. It's Close to shopping, dining and more.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3662 Bristol Overlook have any available units?
3662 Bristol Overlook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 3662 Bristol Overlook currently offering any rent specials?
3662 Bristol Overlook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3662 Bristol Overlook pet-friendly?
Yes, 3662 Bristol Overlook is pet friendly.
Does 3662 Bristol Overlook offer parking?
No, 3662 Bristol Overlook does not offer parking.
Does 3662 Bristol Overlook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3662 Bristol Overlook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3662 Bristol Overlook have a pool?
No, 3662 Bristol Overlook does not have a pool.
Does 3662 Bristol Overlook have accessible units?
No, 3662 Bristol Overlook does not have accessible units.
Does 3662 Bristol Overlook have units with dishwashers?
No, 3662 Bristol Overlook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3662 Bristol Overlook have units with air conditioning?
No, 3662 Bristol Overlook does not have units with air conditioning.
