Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovingly maintained 4BR 3BA home features a decorative fireplace, a roomy and bright eat-in kitchen with access to rear patio, and a huge walk-in Master BR closet! Nice sized rooms throughout! Hurry this won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.