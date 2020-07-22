All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated May 28 2019 at 5:53 PM

2828 Amerson Court

2828 Amerson Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2828 Amerson Ct, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home available for rent with a large master bedroom on the main floor. Large bedrooms on the second floor. 2 car garage and a large backyard. Perfect for a small family. You may apply if you have previous credit issues or previous evictions. Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent to qualify. You may view now, but it is being cleaned and repaired. Move in is available on 4/20. Click the link to apply.
https://apply.link/ffff

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Amerson Court have any available units?
2828 Amerson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2828 Amerson Court currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Amerson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Amerson Court pet-friendly?
No, 2828 Amerson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2828 Amerson Court offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Amerson Court offers parking.
Does 2828 Amerson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 Amerson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Amerson Court have a pool?
No, 2828 Amerson Court does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Amerson Court have accessible units?
No, 2828 Amerson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Amerson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 Amerson Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2828 Amerson Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2828 Amerson Court does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

