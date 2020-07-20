2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON ! 3 bedroom 2 bath home is getting a makeover and will be ready soon! Great kitchen with major appliances included and plenty of cabinets. Central HVAC. Great location in a desirable neighborhood. - Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com



Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount

No evictions on credit report

No felony convictions

Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply



Section 8 not available



(RLNE2797308)