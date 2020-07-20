All apartments in Clayton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd

2400 Old Rex Morrow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2400 Old Rex Morrow Road, Clayton County, GA 30294

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING SOON ! 3 bedroom 2 bath home is getting a makeover and will be ready soon! Great kitchen with major appliances included and plenty of cabinets. Central HVAC. Great location in a desirable neighborhood. - Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com

Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply

Section 8 not available

(RLNE2797308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd have any available units?
2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd offer parking?
No, 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd have a pool?
No, 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd have accessible units?
No, 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2400 Old Rex Morrow Rd has units with air conditioning.
