Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3br/2.5 ba, 1 car garage home tucked away on a quiet little cul de sac. Three rooms upstairs with a walk-in closet in the primary bedroom. Laundry downstairs off kitchen, mud room. Dining room opens to the home's feature attraction; its HUGE deck and private back yard, perfect for entertaining. HOUSE WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW UNTIL JULY 27. *TENANTS STILL IN HOUSE PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB.*