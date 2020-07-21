All apartments in Clayton County
Find more places like 2225 Omaha Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clayton County, GA
/
2225 Omaha Court
Last updated January 24 2020 at 9:20 PM

2225 Omaha Court

2225 Omaha Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2225 Omaha Court, Clayton County, GA 30236

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
***Available Now*** 3BR 2BA split level traditional style home ready for new residents. Home includes two-car carport, kitchen equipped with appliances, dining room and cozy living room with fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms include the master on main with a private bath. Level backyard featuring covered porch full of natural lighting, perfect for play and entertaining. Close proximity to schools, stores, parks and so much more. You must see this home today! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High School: Jonesboro High School

Middle School: M. D. Roberts Middle School

Elementary School: Arnold Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Omaha Court have any available units?
2225 Omaha Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clayton County, GA.
Is 2225 Omaha Court currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Omaha Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Omaha Court pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Omaha Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clayton County.
Does 2225 Omaha Court offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Omaha Court offers parking.
Does 2225 Omaha Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Omaha Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Omaha Court have a pool?
No, 2225 Omaha Court does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Omaha Court have accessible units?
No, 2225 Omaha Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Omaha Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Omaha Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Omaha Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Omaha Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd
College Park, GA 30296
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85
Riverdale, GA 30274
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy
Stockbridge, GA 30281
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy
Jonesboro, GA 30236
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky
Morrow, GA 30260

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAHampton, GAForest Park, GA
Fayetteville, GACollege Park, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAGresham Park, GAMcDonough, GAPanthersville, GAExperiment, GAPeachtree City, GACandler-McAfee, GAGriffin, GAFairburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College