2225 Omaha Court

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

***Available Now*** 3BR 2BA split level traditional style home ready for new residents. Home includes two-car carport, kitchen equipped with appliances, dining room and cozy living room with fireplace. Three spacious bedrooms include the master on main with a private bath. Level backyard featuring covered porch full of natural lighting, perfect for play and entertaining. Close proximity to schools, stores, parks and so much more. You must see this home today! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High School: Jonesboro High School



Middle School: M. D. Roberts Middle School



Elementary School: Arnold Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.