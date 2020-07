Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Airy and bright 4BR 2BA one level ranch style in Riverdale's Heatherwood Subdivision. Features include a large sunny LR and DR, an open Kitchen with an abundance of cabinet and counter space. Enjoy the huge backyard for summer entertaining. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.