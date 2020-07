Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Newly renovated ranch home in Fayetteville. This home features large 2 car garage with openers, stunning kitchen with granite counter tops, under mount sink, up graded faucet, stainless steel applinaces, family room with cozy fireplace, high ceilings, new carpet and paint, formal dining room, den, nice sized bedrooms, master with walk in closet, dual sink, garden tub, and separate shower. This home is located in a swim/tennis community.