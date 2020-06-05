All apartments in Clarkston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3825 Church Street

3825 Church Street · No Longer Available
Location

3825 Church Street, Clarkston, GA 30021
Clarkston

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This unique home is on the corner of Church St. and N. Indian Creek (driveway is on N. Indian Creek). This upstairs unit features two separate rooms, wood floors, and a large kitchen. Note - some tenants may use 2nd bedroom as a living room as there really isn't a true living room. $60 application fee, security deposit equal to one month rent, 12 month lease. Available NOW. Sorry no pets; tenant limited to ONE vehicle onsite.

Rental Terms: Rent: $720, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $720, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3825 Church Street have any available units?
3825 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarkston, GA.
Is 3825 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
3825 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3825 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 3825 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarkston.
Does 3825 Church Street offer parking?
No, 3825 Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 3825 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3825 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3825 Church Street have a pool?
No, 3825 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 3825 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 3825 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3825 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3825 Church Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3825 Church Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3825 Church Street does not have units with air conditioning.

