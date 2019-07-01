519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr

Amenities
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Fabulous updated split foyer with spacious fireside living room, dining, and awesome updated kitchen featuring stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Large bedrooms and updated baths. Apply online www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.