Chattahoochee Hills, GA
519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:46 PM

519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr

519 Shaggy Hickory Trl · No Longer Available
Location

519 Shaggy Hickory Trl, Chattahoochee Hills, GA 30268

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Soon! We are now accepting applications for this home. This Main Street Renewal home is currently being enjoyed by another resident but will be available soon. Fabulous updated split foyer with spacious fireside living room, dining, and awesome updated kitchen featuring stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Large bedrooms and updated baths. Apply online www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have any available units?
519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattahoochee Hills, GA.
What amenities does 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have?
Some of 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr currently offering any rent specials?
519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr is pet friendly.
Does 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr offer parking?
No, 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not offer parking.
Does 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have a pool?
No, 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not have a pool.
Does 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have accessible units?
No, 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Shaggy-Hickory Tr does not have units with air conditioning.

