32 Weatherby Circle

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

This 3 bedroom with oversized Bonus/4th Bedroom, 2 bath custom-built villa overlooks a private lagoon in Southbridge. Best of all this home has been recently refreshed with new paint, carpet, lighting and Appliances!



This exquisite maintenance-free villa features an open, split floorplan w/ many designer details. Main level boasts a spacious master suite w/large walk-in closet, large bedrooms and an INDOOR ENDLESS POOL/SPA that is great for exercise and relaxation (pool as-is). Upper level features a large 4th BR/Bonus Room with two oversized closets. Chef's kitchen is wide open to the great room & dining room. Storage includes 2 car garage and 2 large walk-in attics.