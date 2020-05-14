All apartments in Chatham County
Chatham County, GA
32 Weatherby Circle
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

32 Weatherby Circle

32 Weatherby Circle · (912) 308-7430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

32 Weatherby Circle, Chatham County, GA 31405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2850 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This 3 bedroom with oversized Bonus/4th Bedroom, 2 bath custom-built villa overlooks a private lagoon in Southbridge. Best of all this home has been recently refreshed with new paint, carpet, lighting and Appliances!

This exquisite maintenance-free villa features an open, split floorplan w/ many designer details. Main level boasts a spacious master suite w/large walk-in closet, large bedrooms and an INDOOR ENDLESS POOL/SPA that is great for exercise and relaxation (pool as-is). Upper level features a large 4th BR/Bonus Room with two oversized closets. Chef's kitchen is wide open to the great room & dining room. Storage includes 2 car garage and 2 large walk-in attics.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Weatherby Circle have any available units?
32 Weatherby Circle has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 Weatherby Circle have?
Some of 32 Weatherby Circle's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Weatherby Circle currently offering any rent specials?
32 Weatherby Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Weatherby Circle pet-friendly?
No, 32 Weatherby Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chatham County.
Does 32 Weatherby Circle offer parking?
Yes, 32 Weatherby Circle offers parking.
Does 32 Weatherby Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Weatherby Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Weatherby Circle have a pool?
Yes, 32 Weatherby Circle has a pool.
Does 32 Weatherby Circle have accessible units?
No, 32 Weatherby Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Weatherby Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Weatherby Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Weatherby Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Weatherby Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
