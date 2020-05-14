32 Weatherby Circle

Amenities
This 3 bedroom with oversized Bonus/4th Bedroom, 2 bath custom-built villa overlooks a private lagoon in Southbridge. Best of all this home has been recently refreshed with new paint, carpet, lighting and Appliances!
This exquisite maintenance-free villa features an open, split floorplan w/ many designer details. Main level boasts a spacious master suite w/large walk-in closet, large bedrooms and an INDOOR ENDLESS POOL/SPA that is great for exercise and relaxation (pool as-is). Upper level features a large 4th BR/Bonus Room with two oversized closets. Chef's kitchen is wide open to the great room & dining room. Storage includes 2 car garage and 2 large walk-in attics.