9014 Tarnwood Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Well kept home on the lake features large master suite with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower, walk-in-closets and sun room with a view of the lake. Eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with a great view of the lake. Full unfinished basement that's stubbed in for bath room and additional bedrooms. Party deck and a dock on a private 240 acre lake in a gated community which features , Golf course, club house, marina, hiking trails and additional 40 fishing lake tennis courts, beach and 2 additional pools.