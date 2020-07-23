9014 Tarnwood Court

Amenities
Well kept home on the lake features large master suite with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower, walk-in-closets and sun room with a view of the lake. Eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with a great view of the lake. Full unfinished basement that's stubbed in for bath room and additional bedrooms. Party deck and a dock on a private 240 acre lake in a gated community which features , Golf course, club house, marina, hiking trails and additional 40 fishing lake tennis courts, beach and 2 additional pools.