Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:48 AM

9014 Tarnwood Court

9014 Tarnwood Court · (404) 855-3840
Location

9014 Tarnwood Court, Carroll County, GA 30180

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2150 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Well kept home on the lake features large master suite with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower, walk-in-closets and sun room with a view of the lake. Eat in kitchen with upgraded appliances. Vaulted ceiling in the living room with a great view of the lake. Full unfinished basement that's stubbed in for bath room and additional bedrooms. Party deck and a dock on a private 240 acre lake in a gated community which features , Golf course, club house, marina, hiking trails and additional 40 fishing lake tennis courts, beach and 2 additional pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 Tarnwood Court have any available units?
9014 Tarnwood Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9014 Tarnwood Court have?
Some of 9014 Tarnwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 Tarnwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Tarnwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 Tarnwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 9014 Tarnwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 9014 Tarnwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 9014 Tarnwood Court offers parking.
Does 9014 Tarnwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 Tarnwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 Tarnwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 9014 Tarnwood Court has a pool.
Does 9014 Tarnwood Court have accessible units?
No, 9014 Tarnwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 Tarnwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9014 Tarnwood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 9014 Tarnwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 9014 Tarnwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
