Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:28 PM

35 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Canton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
$
Laurel Canyon
31 Units Available
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
22 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
New Town
3 Units Available
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
New Town
12 Units Available
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,002
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
1338 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mountain Vista Overlook
2 Units Available
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
204 Oconee Way
204 Oconee Way, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1433 sqft
Sought After Master on The Main~ HOA Community w/Amenities! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with master on the main. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Swim/Tennis Community.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ridgewalk
15 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
12 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
314 Summerchase Lane
314 Summerchase Lane, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Huge 4 bed, 2.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2045 Towne Lake Hills W
2045 Towne Lake Hill West, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
Executive Rental Alert! Stunning executive home on golf course. Updated! New kitchen, new master bath. Hardwood floors on main. Formal dining room, living room/office. Great room with 2 story ceilings. Kitchen has granite, ss appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
232 Haleys Ct.
232 Haleys Circle, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2000 sqft
Easy access to downtown Woodstock, I-575, and shopping are just some of the benefits of this adorable home in the highly sought after Haley’s Mill subdivision.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
250 Rope Mill Road
250 Rope Mill Road, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3629 sqft
Executive Lease. Charming city-style home w/3 levels, close to outlet mall shops, dining, 575. Hardwood floors, rear garage, courtyard. Main master has trey ceiling, whirlpool tub, separate shower, large walk-in closet.

1 of 1

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
648 Overhill Drive
648 Overhill Drive, Woodstock, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2232 sqft
This 4 bedroom 3 Bath Brick and frame home features bright open eat-in kitchen, Large Vaultded GR w/Fplc & Hardwood flooring * Dining room area w/ hardwood flooring, Large Master Suite, Finished basement with bedroom and full bathroom! Cul-de-sac
Results within 10 miles of Canton
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
38 Units Available
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$901
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,097
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
46 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
20 Units Available
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,159
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
42 Units Available
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1425 sqft
Luxury community with resort-style pool, dog park and car wash area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Located near I-75, which makes commuting into Marietta and Atlanta easy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 10 at 09:13pm
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4917 Farmstead Ct Ne
4917 Farmstead Court Northeast, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1054 sqft
Woodstock Home For Rent, 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath by Platinum Property Management - Quaint, NE Cobb Duplex on Quiet Cul-de-Sac in Woodstock! Home Features 2 Beds/2 Baths with Ample Closet Space. An Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry and Pass Through to Dining/Living Area.
City Guide for Canton, GA

"He robbed from the rich and he gave to the poor, stood up to the man and gave them what for. Our love for him now ain't hard to explain, the hero of Canton, the man they call Jayne." (From the television show: Serenity, "Hero of Canton, the Ballad of Jayne Cobb")

Sure, Canton, Georgia isn't the city that made Jayne famous on Serenity. Still, it's not a bad place to lay down roots, and there aren't any exploited miners needing immediate rescue. It's the county seat of Cherokee County and is on the northern edge of the greater Atlanta metro area. Canton was named after the famous silk producing city in China, by town founders who hoped to foster another silk city. It didn't work out, so the path to fame gave way to an all-American small town. Just about 24,000 people call Canton home, an increase of over 200 percent since 2000.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Canton, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Canton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

