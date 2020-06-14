35 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA with hardwood floors
"He robbed from the rich and he gave to the poor, stood up to the man and gave them what for. Our love for him now ain't hard to explain, the hero of Canton, the man they call Jayne." (From the television show: Serenity, "Hero of Canton, the Ballad of Jayne Cobb")
Sure, Canton, Georgia isn't the city that made Jayne famous on Serenity. Still, it's not a bad place to lay down roots, and there aren't any exploited miners needing immediate rescue. It's the county seat of Cherokee County and is on the northern edge of the greater Atlanta metro area. Canton was named after the famous silk producing city in China, by town founders who hoped to foster another silk city. It didn't work out, so the path to fame gave way to an all-American small town. Just about 24,000 people call Canton home, an increase of over 200 percent since 2000. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Canton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.