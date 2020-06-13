Apartment List
/
GA
/
canton
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

80 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
$
Laurel Canyon
31 Units Available
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
New Town
12 Units Available
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1338 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
22 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
New Town
2 Units Available
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mountain Vista Overlook
2 Units Available
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
New Town
1 Unit Available
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2179 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Town
1 Unit Available
1048 Whispering Woods Drive
1048 Whispering Woods Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1256 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
202 Ilex Dr
202 Ilex Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
202 Ilex Dr Available 07/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
164 Riverstone Commons Circle
164 Riverstone Commons Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
The perfect Townhome rental in Canton close to shopping, schools and HWY 575. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom roommate floorpan is spacious and comfortable. The kitchen has been updated with painted cabinets and newer appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
Wonderful cozy town home! This little cute as a button town home provides everything for your comfortable living. Open plan kitchen with view to living room and walk out back to patio. Private backyard setting. Computer or sitting loft upstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
River Green
1 Unit Available
112 Arcadia Park Drive
112 Arcadia Park Dr, Canton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4307 sqft
BEAUTIFUL large home w/ a finished basement in a large family-oriented neighborhood. Separate Living & Dining Rooms, Kitchen has SS Appliances w/ Granite Countertops & Double Ovens.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
303 Azalea Loop
303 Azalea Loop, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1893 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fence backyard in great neighborhood close to I575. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stain cabinets and breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Canton
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
$
32 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,071
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,611
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Ridgewalk
14 Units Available
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,978
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$992
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
472 Arnold Mill Road
472 Arnold Mill Road, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3400 sqft
Beautiful property with 5 acres just 2.5 miles outside of Historic Downtown Woodstock. Dream home for those in search of a great location close to up and coming downtown area with great schools, acreage, and privacy.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
314 Summerchase Lane
314 Summerchase Lane, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Huge 4 bed, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
7119 Big Woods Drive
7119 Big Woods Drive, Cherokee County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2 sqft
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime! Gorgeous home with 4 beds, 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
355 Hillgrove Drive
355 Hillgrove Dr, Holly Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
3310 sqft
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
219 Trecastle Square
219 Trecastle Sq, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
3850 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2.
City Guide for Canton, GA

"He robbed from the rich and he gave to the poor, stood up to the man and gave them what for. Our love for him now ain't hard to explain, the hero of Canton, the man they call Jayne." (From the television show: Serenity, "Hero of Canton, the Ballad of Jayne Cobb")

Sure, Canton, Georgia isn't the city that made Jayne famous on Serenity. Still, it's not a bad place to lay down roots, and there aren't any exploited miners needing immediate rescue. It's the county seat of Cherokee County and is on the northern edge of the greater Atlanta metro area. Canton was named after the famous silk producing city in China, by town founders who hoped to foster another silk city. It didn't work out, so the path to fame gave way to an all-American small town. Just about 24,000 people call Canton home, an increase of over 200 percent since 2000.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Canton, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Canton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Canton 1 BedroomsCanton 2 BedroomsCanton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCanton 3 BedroomsCanton Apartments with Balcony
Canton Apartments with GarageCanton Apartments with GymCanton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCanton Apartments with Parking
Canton Apartments with PoolCanton Apartments with Washer-DryerCanton Dog Friendly ApartmentsCanton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

New Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College