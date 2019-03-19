All apartments in Candler-McAfee
588 ASHBURTON Avenue
588 ASHBURTON Avenue

588 Ashburton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

588 Ashburton Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
East Lake Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Charming Cottage available for rent in East Lake Terrace Neighborhood! Fully fenced back yard with off street parking in driveway or parking pad behind fence. Property has some designer touches that can appeal to even the pickiest! Don't miss the cozy bonus space that would make a wonderful office!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 ASHBURTON Avenue have any available units?
588 ASHBURTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 588 ASHBURTON Avenue have?
Some of 588 ASHBURTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 ASHBURTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
588 ASHBURTON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 ASHBURTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 588 ASHBURTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 588 ASHBURTON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 588 ASHBURTON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 588 ASHBURTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 588 ASHBURTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 ASHBURTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 588 ASHBURTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 588 ASHBURTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 588 ASHBURTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 588 ASHBURTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 588 ASHBURTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 588 ASHBURTON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 588 ASHBURTON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
