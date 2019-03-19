588 Ashburton Avenue, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032 East Lake Terrace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully Maintained 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Charming Cottage available for rent in East Lake Terrace Neighborhood! Fully fenced back yard with off street parking in driveway or parking pad behind fence. Property has some designer touches that can appeal to even the pickiest! Don't miss the cozy bonus space that would make a wonderful office!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
