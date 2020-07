Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Renovation in East Lake! This is a perfect starter for a new family. New and updated kitchen and appliances. Original hardwood floors throughout. Open concept. A brand new bathroom added to the master bedroom. Newly built sun room extented to the porch. Extra storage space in attic and garage. Prime Location in a upcoming, growing community. Convenient to East Lake Golf Course, I-20, EAV, and Tons of Atlanta's Top Dining and Entertainment!