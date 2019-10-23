All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 3670 Broadview Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
3670 Broadview Court
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:59 PM

3670 Broadview Court

3670 Broadview Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3670 Broadview Court, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Chandler

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Decatur, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Tenant is responsible for all utilities* *Renter's insurance is required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3670 Broadview Court have any available units?
3670 Broadview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 3670 Broadview Court have?
Some of 3670 Broadview Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3670 Broadview Court currently offering any rent specials?
3670 Broadview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3670 Broadview Court pet-friendly?
No, 3670 Broadview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 3670 Broadview Court offer parking?
Yes, 3670 Broadview Court offers parking.
Does 3670 Broadview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3670 Broadview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3670 Broadview Court have a pool?
No, 3670 Broadview Court does not have a pool.
Does 3670 Broadview Court have accessible units?
No, 3670 Broadview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3670 Broadview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3670 Broadview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3670 Broadview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3670 Broadview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College