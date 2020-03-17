2818 Lynda Pl

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Home For Rent - Property Id: 239315



AVAILABLE NOW 1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE Highly sought after location in Decatur Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You'll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last.

Please Call

Agent: Celia Jones

770-875-8394!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239315

Property Id 239315



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5623023)