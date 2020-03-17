All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
2818 Lynda Pl
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

2818 Lynda Pl

2818 Lynda Place · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Lynda Place, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Home For Rent - Property Id: 239315

AVAILABLE NOW 1 MONTH FREE W/13 MONTH LEASE Highly sought after location in Decatur Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You'll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to 285 and all your shopping needs! This one will not last.
Please Call
Agent: Celia Jones
770-875-8394!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239315
Property Id 239315

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5623023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Lynda Pl have any available units?
2818 Lynda Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 2818 Lynda Pl have?
Some of 2818 Lynda Pl's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Lynda Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Lynda Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Lynda Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2818 Lynda Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2818 Lynda Pl offer parking?
No, 2818 Lynda Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2818 Lynda Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2818 Lynda Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Lynda Pl have a pool?
No, 2818 Lynda Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2818 Lynda Pl have accessible units?
No, 2818 Lynda Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Lynda Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2818 Lynda Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 Lynda Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2818 Lynda Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

