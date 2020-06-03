2403 Ousley Court

Amenities

Stunning reno in Decatur. Mid-century brick with gorgeous hardwoods, fresh paint, updated kitchen, and granite cabinets. Modern tile floors, textured subway tile backsplash, neutral colors, and new stainless steel appliances. Comes with washer and dryer. Beautiful curb appeal on a lovely street near east Atlanta, easy access I-20, and 285/downtown. Gorgeous huge tree-filled backyard. This house has a nice big family room off the back of the house that can serve as a home office, playroom/den, or a man cave. No HUD applicants and we require a credit/background check.