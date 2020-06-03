All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Candler-McAfee, GA
2403 Ousley Court
2403 Ousley Court

2403 Ousley Court · (404) 539-9583
Location

2403 Ousley Court, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
McAfee

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1366 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning reno in Decatur. Mid-century brick with gorgeous hardwoods, fresh paint, updated kitchen, and granite cabinets. Modern tile floors, textured subway tile backsplash, neutral colors, and new stainless steel appliances. Comes with washer and dryer. Beautiful curb appeal on a lovely street near east Atlanta, easy access I-20, and 285/downtown. Gorgeous huge tree-filled backyard. This house has a nice big family room off the back of the house that can serve as a home office, playroom/den, or a man cave. No HUD applicants and we require a credit/background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Ousley Court have any available units?
2403 Ousley Court has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2403 Ousley Court have?
Some of 2403 Ousley Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Ousley Court currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Ousley Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Ousley Court pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Ousley Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 2403 Ousley Court offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Ousley Court does offer parking.
Does 2403 Ousley Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 Ousley Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Ousley Court have a pool?
No, 2403 Ousley Court does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Ousley Court have accessible units?
No, 2403 Ousley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Ousley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Ousley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Ousley Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2403 Ousley Court does not have units with air conditioning.
