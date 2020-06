Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

For Lease. Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath all brick ranch home with large rooms and separate dining room. Hardwood flooring throughout, and a great layout. Situated on a nice corner lot, enjoy the fenced back yard with an awesome grill and chill back deck - the perfect spot to enjoy Atlanta's outdoor living climate! This is a great location just south of the East Lake Golf Club, convenient to East Lake Publix, I-20 and I-285 and more. Owner is a licensed RE agent in GA.