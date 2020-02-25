All apartments in Candler-McAfee
Find more places like 1930 Meadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Candler-McAfee, GA
/
1930 Meadow Lane
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

1930 Meadow Lane

1930 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Candler-McAfee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1930 Meadow Lane, Candler-McAfee, GA 30032
Glenwood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Brand new custom craftsman with all the bells & whistles! This 3bed/2bath open concept features gorgeous hardwoods throughout, abundance of windows & natural light, vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchen w/ white cabinets, herringbone backsplash, island/breakfast bar with storage, ss appliances, soft close drawers and a pot filler! The upstairs master retreat features an open loft area w/ private deck, master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets & bath with huge shower & separate whirlpool tub. Walk to Glenwood Hills Park, Glendale Park and Shoal Creek Park. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Meadow Lane have any available units?
1930 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Candler-McAfee, GA.
What amenities does 1930 Meadow Lane have?
Some of 1930 Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Candler-McAfee.
Does 1930 Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 1930 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1930 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Meadow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1930 Meadow Lane has a pool.
Does 1930 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 1930 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1930 Meadow Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1930 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1930 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Candler-McAfee 2 BedroomsCandler-McAfee 3 Bedrooms
Candler-McAfee Apartments with ParkingCandler-McAfee Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Candler-McAfee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GA
Monroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College