1930 Meadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Brand new custom craftsman with all the bells & whistles! This 3bed/2bath open concept features gorgeous hardwoods throughout, abundance of windows & natural light, vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchen w/ white cabinets, herringbone backsplash, island/breakfast bar with storage, ss appliances, soft close drawers and a pot filler! The upstairs master retreat features an open loft area w/ private deck, master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets & bath with huge shower & separate whirlpool tub. Walk to Glenwood Hills Park, Glendale Park and Shoal Creek Park. Welcome home!